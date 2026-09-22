CATCH THE YOUNG Headlines Opening Night Of K-INDIE ON FESTIVAL 2026 IN BERLIN

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CATCH THE YOUNG (NAMHYUN, KIHOON, SANI, JUNYONG, JUNGMO) opened the 2026 K-INDIE ON Festival – No Borders, Just RocK! at Säälchen in Berlin on September 19, the festival's first night. The K-INDIE ON Festival is hosted by the Korean Cultural Center in Germany and has run annually since 2023, introducing German audiences to Korean music beyond K-pop. The two-day festival continues until September 20 at the Holzmarkt venue. In its fourth festival, CATCH THE YOUNG connected with local audiences through their music, filling Berlin's night with powerful energy.Watch Catch The Young's Performance Clips from K-INDIE ON FESTIVAL on their Instagram“The incredible passion and energy from the Berlin audience really pushed us to give it our all.” – SANICATCH THE YOUNG performed 13 songs, including“Amplify”, the title track from EVOLVE, their first full-length album, and a cover of a local favorite,“99 Luftballons” by Nena. During the ballad numbers, flashlights from the audience filled the venue, and when the up-tempo songs followed, the entire crowd was cheering and jumping, creating a scene of some of the biggest energy the band has seen. Especially when the band played their cover of Nena's“99 Luftballons”, the energy in the crowd roared, and CATCH THE YOUNG drew an explosive reaction from the audience.Built on alternative pop rock, CATCH THE YOUNG has captured the many emotions and moments of youth in their music, establishing their unique“YOUTH-POP ROCK” color through the harmonies of their vocalists and band performance. Having broadened their reach by connecting directly with international audiences through this performance in Berlin, CATCH THE YOUNG will continue to meet fans at home and abroad through diverse stages and music.“It was a great opportunity for us to perform at K-INDIE ON FESTIVAL. I'm proud of all our members.” – JUNGMOCATCH THE YOUNG will then begin their first Latin America tour, CATCH THE YOUNG LIVE EVOLVE: LATAM TOUR 2026, opening in Mexico City and continuing to Puerto Rico, Buenos Aires, and Santiago. The tour takes its name from the band's first full-length album, EVOLVE. CATCH THE YOUNG will continue to meet fans at home and broaden their reach through this performance in Berlin, as well as their upcoming LATAM tour.About Catch The YoungCatch The Young is a South Korean alternative pop-rock band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young: Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre 'youth pop-rock,' encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band's strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024, which they performed for the second time in a row in 2025. As the next-generation K-Rock band, they plan to take on new challenges and expand their activities globally by releasing new music, as well as promoting and performing in and out of Korea.

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CATCH THE YOUNG Headlines Opening Night of K-INDIE ON FESTIVAL 2026 IN BERLIN News Provided By Helix Publicity September 22, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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