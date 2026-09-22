UMFPERFECTCLEAN® SPONSORS HEALTHY GREEN SCHOOLS & COLLEGES PROGRAM

UMF | PerfectCLEAN Logo

Healthy Green Schools Logo

Sponsorship supports school facility leaders working to improve indoor air quality, sustainability, and healthy learning environments.

- George Clarke, UMF|PerfectClean Founder & CEONORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UMF|PERFECTCLEAN, a leader in infection prevention and commercial cleaning, is sponsoring the Healthy Green Schools & Colleges program, providing Platinum-level support for initiatives that help school facility leaders improve indoor air quality, sustainability, and healthy learning environments.The sponsorship builds on UMF|PERFECTCLEAN's focus on bringing high-performance cleaning solutions and infection-prevention processes to the education market. Company founder and CEO George Clarke explains,“Schools are faced with many challenges, including COVID, measles, Norovirus, MRSA in locker rooms and on the field, not to mention flu season. All of these challenges are contagious and result in lower attendance, which means, unfortunately, in the U.S., lower funding. Our objective is to support and ensure that K-12 and higher-ed learning environments are as safe and healthy as possible.”With school districts facing ongoing pressure to improve indoor air quality and building health while managing limited resources, the program gives facility leaders practical strategies to make meaningful improvements without significant new investments. Nine K-12 districts and three higher education campuses are actively working to become certified under the Healthy Green Schools & Colleges Standard. Chicago Public Schools is currently the only certified district in the nation – the first to meet the standard and thereby improving environmental quality for more than 316,000 students and 46,000 staff members.“Healthy Green Schools & Colleges is all about helping schools adopt daily facility management practices and protocols that prioritize health and sustainability,” said Sara Porter, Vice President of External Affairs at Healthy Schools Campaign.“UMF|PERFECTCLEAN's sponsorship demonstrates its commitment to supporting schools and protecting the health of students and staff.”Healthy Green Schools & Colleges is a Healthy Schools Campaign (HSC) program developed in partnership with school facility management leaders. The program helps K-12 and higher education institutions address operational challenges and create healthier, more sustainable learning environments.UMF|PERFECTCLEANis the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs, and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes high-performance textiles, fibers, and accessories designed to help customers meet tough new challenges in public health and safety. Through extensive testing and exhaustive analysis, UMF|PERFECTCLEANhas merged new technologies with innovative product designs that are Reinventing CleanTM. Find UMF|PERFECTCLEANon LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.About Healthy Schools CampaignHealthy Schools Campaign (HSC) works to ensure that all students have access to healthy school environments, including clean air, nutritious food, physical activity, mental and physical health services, and outdoor spaces, where they can learn and thrive. HSC provides school stakeholders with knowledge and leadership skills to have a voice in health and wellness policy; advocates for practical policy recommendations; and builds strong partnerships and coalitions to ensure that schools have the capacity to support and sustain a healthy school environment. Learn more at healthyschoolscampaign.

George Clarke

UMF Corporation|PerfectCLEAN

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UMF|PERFECTCLEAN® SPONSORS HEALTHY GREEN SCHOOLS & COLLEGES PROGRAM News Provided By UMF CORPORATION September 22, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Education, Environment



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