Electricace Named 2026 People's Choice Winner In Rhinebeck

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Rhinebeck electrical contractor earns recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute for powering Hudson Valley homes and businesses.

RHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RHINEBECK, NY, September 22, 2026 - ElectricAce, a Hudson Valley electrical contractor based in Rhinebeck, New York, has been named a 2026 People's Choice - Rhinebeck winner by the Consumer Ratings Institute, following a 4.9-star rating across 57 verified reviews.

ElectricAce serves homeowners, property owners, businesses, and general contractors throughout the Hudson Valley, providing licensed master-electrician expertise across residential, commercial, and light-industrial projects.

From the first call to the final check, the ElectricAce team provides electrical repairs, upgrades, new installations, generator installation and backup-power solutions, EV charging, lighting, and electrical improvements designed to make homes and businesses safer, more reliable, and more efficient.

The company handles commercial projects of up to approximately 20,000 square feet, with its work extending throughout the Hudson Valley from its Rhinebeck headquarters.

A key part of the ElectricAce approach is putting the customer's needs ahead of the sale. Rather than relying on high-pressure sales or unnecessary upgrades, the company focuses on identifying what a property actually needs, explaining the available options, and allowing customers to make informed decisions about their electrical systems.

Looking ahead, ElectricAce remains focused on clear communication, dependable workmanship, and providing customers with the level of service they expect from a local, professional electrical contractor.

About ElectricAce

Based in Rhinebeck, New York, ElectricAce is a locally owned electrical contracting company serving the Hudson Valley. The company is built around experienced professionals, responsive customer service, and a commitment to doing the job right. Its growing reputation reflects a straightforward philosophy: provide dependable electrical work, communicate clearly, and treat every customer and project with respect.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York that evaluates businesses across multiple industries using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions in various categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Nick Herron, LME FSP

ElectricAce Operations LLC

+1 845.232.2135

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ElectricAce Named 2026 People's Choice Winner in Rhinebeck News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 22, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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