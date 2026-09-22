PEG Staffing & Recruiting Launches AI Transformation Talent Practice, Built From Its Own AI Journey

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) St. Louis-based, woman-owned firm hired a dedicated AI Engineer in 2026 after two years, and now helps clients hire similarly transformative talent.

- Karen SpannST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PEG Staffing & Recruiting, a woman-owned staffing and recruiting firm based in St. Louis, today announced a new company-wide focus on AI Transformation Talent: specialized professionals who help organizations implement AI, automation, and digital transformation across Accounting & Finance, Operations, and Technology. The announcement follows a two-year internal effort during which PEG transformed its own operations by hiring a dedicated AI Engineer in 2026, a decision the firm says fundamentally changed how it operates and now shapes how it serves clients.For two years, PEG worked to find the right approach to AI, testing outside consultants and agencies and attempting to build solutions internally before concluding that lasting change required dedicated, in-house expertise. In 2026, the firm hired a full-time AI Engineer, a decision that delivered immediate results: new technology platforms, faster internal processes, and capabilities the firm could not reach on its own. The experience turned PEG from a company talking about AI into one running on it.“We lived this exact challenge ourselves before we ever tried to help a client with it,” said Karen Spann, President and Owner of PEG Staffing & Recruiting.“We spent two years trying to figure out how AI could move our firm forward, and none of it stuck until we brought in the right expertise. That experience is exactly why we're focused on AI Transformation Talent today. We know what it takes because we lived it first, and now we help other companies find the people who can do the same for them.”PEG's AI Transformation Talent practice focuses on placing professionals who apply AI, automation, and modern systems to real business problems, including finance transformation project managers, intelligent automation specialists, supply chain data analysts, AI business analysts, and digital manufacturing specialists. According to PEG, these are not simply“AI jobs,” but Accounting & Finance, Operations, and Technology professionals who understand how to apply AI to the work already being done inside each of those disciplines.The practice is organized around PEG's Pod Model, which pairs sales and account management, recruiting, and sourcing into one team for each specialty area: Accounting & Finance, Operations, and Technology. Each Pod brings together specialists who understand both a client's business and the talent required to solve its transformation challenges.“Companies aren't simply adopting AI. They're transforming how work gets done, and they need talented people who can help make that happen,” Spann said.“We believe the staffing industry is entering one of the greatest periods of change and opportunity we've experienced, and we want to help our clients get ahead of it rather than react to it.”PEG offers AI Transformation Talent on a contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hire basis, giving clients flexibility as they scale their transformation initiatives.The new focus builds on more than four decades of PEG's core mission: changing lives by delivering talent one job at a time. The firm's 10-year target is to change the lives of 10,000 people through job placements.About PEG Staffing & RecruitingPEG Staffing & Recruiting is a woman-owned, WBENC-certified staffing and recruiting firm based in St. Louis, Missouri. For more than 40 years, PEG has connected businesses with specialized talent across Accounting & Finance, Operations, and Technology, offering contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hire staffing solutions. PEG's approach is built on three principles: Care, Control, and Communication. For more information, visit pegstaff.

Karen Spann

PEG Staffing and Recruiting

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PEG Staffing & Recruiting Launches AI Transformation Talent Practice, Built From Its Own AI Journey News Provided By PEG Staffing and Recruiting September 22, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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