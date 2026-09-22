Stephanie Hazard Launches Making Sobriety Stick, A New Guide To Lasting Recovery And Whole-Life Wellness

Making Sobriety Stick Book Cover

Debut Book Introduces Recovery Coaching as a Compelling Path to Sustainable Change

NEW CANAAN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stephanie Hazard, CPRS, CCIEDC, RCP, an internationally recognized recovery coach with more than 26 years in recovery, today announced the official release of her debut book, Making Sobriety Stick: A Recovery Coach's Guide to Sustainable Change. Published by Diversion Books, and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book introduces recovery coaching as a non-clinical support service designed to help individuals move beyond treatment and build lasting recovery, stronger connections, and whole-life wellness.Written for people questioning their relationship with alcohol or substances, and those who struggle, as well as families and loved ones seeking ways to provide meaningful support, Making Sobriety Stick combines Hazard's lived experience and professional expertise with practical tools, prompts, and real client case studies.Rather than focusing exclusively on abstinence, Hazard guides readers through assessing readiness for change, building recovery capital, developing personalized recovery / wellness plans, and strengthening the Eight Dimensions of Wellness. The book is designed to provide guidance, accountability, and encouragement that can continue long after formal treatment ends, and to help anyone seeking more wellness and stability in their lives."Recovery and wellness are not simply about stopping a behavior. It's about learning how to build a life that supports the person you want to become," said Stephanie Hazard, author of Making Sobriety Stick. "I wrote this book to make the principles of recovery coaching, and peer-to-peer support accessible to anyone who is looking for a different path forward, whether they are sober curious, newly in recovery, navigating a setback, or supporting someone they love."Hazard's approach emphasizes connection, personalized support, and sustainable wellness, reflecting her own recovery journey and years of working with individuals and families throughout the United States and internationally.Launching During National Wellness WeekThe timing of Making Sobriety Stick also carries special significance as the book launches during National Wellness Week, observed annually during the third week of September in conjunction with National Recovery Month. The week highlights the eight core dimensions of well-being: social, emotional, environmental, intellectual, occupational, financial, physical, and spiritual, the same eight dimensions of wellness that Stephanie explores throughout her book as part of a more comprehensive approach to recovery and lasting change. For Hazard, the alignment is a meaningful reminder that sustainable recovery is about more than simply stopping a substance, it is about building a healthier, more balanced life across every dimension of wellness.How to PurchaseMaking Sobriety Stick is available beginning September 22, 2026, in paperback, ebook formats, and audiobook through major booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.For readers who pre-ordered through A Path Toward Recovery, Stephanie is also hosting a live virtual Q&A on September 22. The first 1,000 readers who submit proof of purchase will be entered into a drawing for a complimentary 1:1 coaching session, and Stephanie will donate 15% of proceeds from every preorder to a recovery nonprofit selected by the purchaser: Liberation Programs or the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR).About Stephanie HazardStephanie Hazard, CPRS, CCIEDC, RCP, is a sought-after certified recovery coach who works with individuals and families across the United States and internationally. With more than 26 years in recovery from substance use disorder and an eating disorder, she combines lived experience, professional training, and expertise to help others achieve and sustain recovery and wellness. She is the founder of A Path Toward Recovery, and the author of Making Sobriety Stick: A Recovery Coach's Guide to Sustainable Change.Media ContactStephanie HazardA PathToward Recovery...917-488-3094

Stephanie Hazard

Path Toward Recovery

+1 917-488-3094

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Stephanie Hazard Launches Making Sobriety Stick, a New Guide to Lasting Recovery and Whole-Life Wellness News Provided By EstablishCred LLC September 22, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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