Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad, CM Puts Officials On Alert

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Heavy rain lashed parts of Greater Hyderabad in Telangana on Tuesday evening, inundating roads and disrupting vehicular traffic.

The rain, under the impact of a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, flooded the roads in several areas, causing traffic snarls during peak time.

There was a massive traffic jam at the Sheikhpet flyover due to the overflow of storm water drain. Techies returning home from HITEC City and Gachibowli were caught in the jam.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) went on alert following 3.3 centimetres of rainfall.

HYDRAA said vigilance of its staff and cleaning of silt from flood drains and culverts ensured that there was no waterlogging in many areas.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath was on the ground. He oversaw the work of removing stagnant water under the Secunderabad Clock Tower bridge using motors.

HYDRAA control room received complaints of fallen trees at nine locations and water stagnation at four places.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the official machinery to remain alert.

The Chief Minister instructed the Commissioners of the three Municipal Corporations in the Greater Hyderabad region, HYDRAA and police commissioners to work in coordination and monitor the situation constantly.

The civic authorities were ordered to take immediate measures to prevent waterlogging on main roads, junctions and residential colonies.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he asked the officials to promptly deploy required personnel and machinery in water-stagnant areas

The Chief Minister also instructed the Energy Department to ensure there are no power outages. The Traffic Police wing was directed to take proactive measures to prevent traffic congestion.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested paying special attention to low-lying areas and colonies prone to flooding. Special teams should be pressed into service to clear the obstructions to the flow of water in drains and storm-water channels.

Rescue teams will remain ready for immediate response during emergencies, and control rooms will remain vigilant.

The Chief Minister emphasised that officials must be available on the ground to monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to ensure the public does not face any inconvenience.