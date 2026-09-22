National Film Awards: Vijay Ganguly Wins Best Choreography For Stree 2

Vijay Ganguly's 'Amazing Feeling' on National Award Win

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly had a special moment at the 72nd National Film Awards as he received the Best Choreography award for the song“Aaj Ki Raat” from Stree 2. With his family by his side, Ganguly said the win was an“amazing feeling.”

Ganguly received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the ceremony held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after receiving the honour, Ganguly spoke about the people who came together to make the song a success. Calling the moment“fantastic” and thanking everyone involved, he said,“It's fantastic, firstly, to get this. To get it with family being here, and it's just an amazing feeling. I mean, everyone involved in this song and with this film, from director Amar Kaushik to Dinesh Vijayan to every dancer who has danced at the back, to Tamannaah, to the costume designer... I think everyone has come together...”

Rupali Ganguly Calls Brother's Win a 'Dream Come True'

The moment was also special for his sister and actor Rupali Ganguly, who was present at the ceremony and cheered for him as he received the award. Rupali said attending the National Awards had been a“dream” for their family since their childhood.

Talking about her brother's win, she said,“Going to the National Awards is a dream, and that dream has come true today because of my brother. We grew up watching the National Awards since childhood. So, we always felt that one day Vijay would receive an award. But 'Aaj Ki Raat' is so path-breaking. I mean, the jury has also understood the beautiful art form of the song, and I know he has worked very hard.” Rupali also spoke about how excited she was to see her brother receive the award and said,“I was really excited to come to the National Awards. I think I was cheering the most.”

A Look at Ganguly's Previous Work

Ganguly has choreographed several popular Hindi film songs over the years. His work includes songs from films such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bhediya, JugJugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera. More recently, he was also in the news for choreographing the song“Shararat” from 'Dhurandhar,' which went on to become a popular track from the blockbuster film.

Other Major Winners at the Ceremony

The National Awards ceremony also saw several other major winners. Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Article 370, while Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty jointly received the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively. Meanwhile, Srikanth won the Best Hindi Film award.

(ANI)

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