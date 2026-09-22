STL Networks To Launch Subsidiary For Data Centre Connectivity Business

New Subsidiary for Data Centre Connectivity

STL Networks Limited has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary for its data centre connectivity business as the company looks to expand its presence in the data centre market.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, the proposed subsidiary will focus on providing connectivity services to data centre operators, hyperscalers and enterprises. It will build and own digital infrastructure and obtain the relevant telecom licences required to offer these services.

The move comes as larger data centre campuses require reliable links with cloud, enterprise and telecom networks, increasing demand for connectivity infrastructure alongside the construction and operation of data centre facilities.

Strategic Expansion

“Data centre customers are looking for partners who understand both the build and the network behind it,” said Chandrasekhara Rao Battula, Whole Time Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Invenia-STL Networks Limited.

“We have built a strong foundation in digital infrastructure. This is the next step in extending that capability into connectivity, where we see a meaningful opportunity to support data centre operators, hyperscalers and enterprises as their requirements grow,” he added.

According to the release, the separate subsidiary will give STL Networks a dedicated platform for its data centre connectivity operations and allow it to offer connectivity services alongside its existing infrastructure business.

About STL Networks

STL Networks, which operates under the Invenia brand, currently provides digital infrastructure services to telecom companies, data centre operators and large enterprises in India and the UK. Its operations include data centre services, network and cloud integration, cybersecurity and managed services.

The company did not disclose the proposed investment in the new subsidiary, a timeline for commencing operations, or details of any customers or projects associated with the new entity. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)