Amit Shah Sets Dec 2029 Deadline To Uproot Drug Trade From India

India's 2029 Deadline to Eradicate Drug Trade

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set December 31, 2029 as a deadline in uprooting the drug trade from India. Inaugurating the 3rd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of states and Union Territories in New Delhi on Tuesday, "The targets and timelines have also been fixed in the Vision Document 2026-2029, prepared with great effort after discussions with more than 35 departments in the fight against the drug menace, and that it will also be reviewed after some time."

Addressing the gathering at the event, Shah said that it should be our shared responsibility and resolve to end this menace of drugs that is hollowing out future generations. He said our resolve should be that we will not allow even one gram of drugs to enter the country from anywhere in the world, nor will even one gram of drugs go from our country to the world, according to Ministry of Home Affairs.

From Roadmap to Decisive Battle

Amit Shah said that in the first Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) conference we had created an institutional mechanism and strengthened it. In the second ANTF conference, we discussed capability, action, and execution in order to convert that mechanism into action. Today, the third ANTF conference will convert this roadmap into a decisive battle.

Amit Shah said,"Whatever we have done so far is not enough. Until the Principal of every school, the Patwari of the village, the PSI of the police station, the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary of the state, and even the Home Secretary of the Government of India, work in one direction, we will not achieve success. He said that today's conference is the most important because this time we will move forward towards complete victory by fixing Target, Timeline and Accountability."

Tackling Modern Challenges and Shifting Strategy

Noting the emerging challenges such as synthetic drugs, diversion of precursor chemicals, new communication technologies, dark-net, drug markets, crypto, dead-drop delivery systems, and international drug networks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested to constitute a team of officers who think "out-of-the-box" in every state, and success should be shared and implemented across the entire nation.

Grassroots Initiatives and Network Dismantling

Under the target of registering 1 lakh Nashamukt Mitras outlined in the Vision Document, various ministries have registered 46,780 Nashamukt Mitras so far, and they are already operational. To take this campaign to the grassroots level, Nashamukt Mitras will visit 10 lakh schools, colleges, and institutions across the country in the coming days to caution the youth and sensitize campus directors.

Union Home Minister stated that instead of maintaining a seizure-centric approach, we must move forward with the objective of dismantling entire networks. Our priority, along with backward-forward investigation, must also include financial investigation and tracing digital links. Our strike must hit the fund. (ANI)

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