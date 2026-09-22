Myanmar Case: NIA Court To Hear Pleas Of US, Ukrainian Nationals

Special NIA Court at Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday listed the matter for hearing for tomorrow on the applications moved by the US national Matthew Aaron Vandyke and six Ukrainian nationals accused in Myanmar Training camp case. Ukranian nationals are seeking their release from the case as the charge sheet doesn't have section of UAPA and offences under Immigration and Foreigners Act have been compounded.

Vandyke's Applications in Court

VanDyke, an alleged accused in the Myanmar training camp case, had moved an application before a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to the United States to meet his family. VanDyke had also moved another application seeking permission to furnish a cash bond in lieu of a surety bond. A report from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has been received by the court in a sealed envelope.

NIA's Chargesheet and Default Bail Ruling

The court had earlier granted default bail to Vandyke, subject to furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety bond of the same amount. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested VanDyke on March 13 in connection with alleged offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Six Ukrainian nationals are also in custody in the case.

The NIA has filed a charge sheet without invoking UAPA provisions and has instead invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. On September 18, the Special NIA court granted default bail to VanDyke after noting that the NIA had filed an incomplete charge sheet with regard to the alleged UAPA offences.

The court noted that VanDyke had remained in custody for more than 180 days and that the NIA had not filed a charge sheet under the UAPA, while further investigation was continuing. The court ordered that VanDyke be admitted to bail on furnishing a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh each, subject to the satisfaction of the court.

The court also noted that under Section 43D(2) of the UAPA, the investigation was required to be completed within the statutory period of 180 days, which ended on September 8, 2026. The NIA filed the charge sheet on September 8 in relation to offences under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The NIA had maintained that further investigation into the alleged UAPA offences was still continuing.

Vandyke's counsel, advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour, submitted that he was ready and willing to furnish the personal and surety bonds as directed by the court.

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