Is Zaheer Khan The Ideal CSK Coach To Work Alongside MS Dhoni? R Ashwin Explains Why

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his thoughts on the appointment of Zaheer Khan as its new head coach ahead of IPL 2027. Zaheer succeeded Stephen Fleming, who ended an 18-year association with the franchise and took up the head coach role of England's Test side.

The CSK was hunting for a new coach following Fleming's departure, and with legendary status carrying immense weight in the franchise, finding someone who could command respect yet work seamlessly with Dhoni was critical. After two months of intense speculation, Zaheer was signed as head coach on a one-year contract.

However, it was reported that former CSK captain and stalwart MS Dhoni played a pivotal role in the appointment of Zaheer Khan at the helm of the coaching staff, with CEO Kasi Vishwanathan stating that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter recommended his 2011 World Cup-winning teammate for the role.

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'Zaheer Has The Ability to Disagree with Dhoni'

As Zaheer Khan's appointment as Chennai Super Kings' head coach came as a surprise, as he was not in discussion for a coaching role amid the cricket fraternity and media circles, Ravichandran Ashwin has now stepped forward to break down why this partnership works so well.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin stated that Zaheer has the experience and authority to disagree with his former India captain and put forward his own suggestions. He highlighted their long-standing rapport from their India days, when Zaheer was a senior player during Dhoni's captaincy.

“Zaheer has the ability to disagree with Dhoni. Many others, like Ruturaj Gaikwad, cannot disagree with Dhoni and suggest some other combination,” Ashwin said.

“But Zaheer can, and he can also put a hand on Dhoni's shoulder and make suggestions because he was a senior player when Dhoni was the captain, and they have such a rapport,” he added.

Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni shared India's dressing room for 10 years, starting from 2004, and shared a decade of international cricket, including India's historic 2011 World Cup campaign under Dhoni's captaincy, where Zaheer finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker.

'Decision Was Made After Dhoni's Sign-Off'

Further speaking on Zaheer Khan's appointment as head coach of the CSK, Ashwin stated that the former India pacer was a senior member of the national team when Dhoni first took over the captaincy, and he holds a unique level of peer-level respect that allows them to communicate openly and make joint decisions without friction.

“MS Dhoni and Zaheer Khan get along very well. They used to get along very well even in a captain-player relationship. So, it is clear that this decision was made after Dhoni's sign-off,” the 40-year-old said.

“What will really work with CSK is that Zaheer's smartness and intuitiveness, along with his structure and intelligence, won't have major differences of opinion with Dhoni. They will both talk to each other and agree,” he added.

Before being appointed as head coach of the Chennai Super Kings, Zaheer Khan served as Director of Cricket Operations at Mumbai Indians before taking up a mentorship role at the Lucknow Super Giants, where he brought his tactical acumen and rich bowling expertise to the franchise's backroom staff before stepping down.

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