Jaipur Shocker! Tractor Driver Attempts To Run Over Biker At Petrol Pump, CCTV Captures Attack

A tractor driver tried to run over a motorcycle rider at a petrol pump in Jaipur, Rajasthan following a dispute over a money transaction. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV cameras at the petrol pump. The incident took place on September 20 at around 4.35pm in Pingun village under the Naraina police station area, reported ETV Bharat. Police registered a case after the motorcycle rider, identified as Suresh Gurjar, filed a complaint. The tractor driver, identified as Shaitan Gurjar, has been detained for questioning.

A man was allegedly attacked with a tractor at a petrol pump in Pingun village under the Narena police station limits in Jaipur Rural on September 20 evening. The incident, reportedly linked to a financial dispute, was captured on CCTV cameras at the petrol pump victim has... twitter/aqgwfYNMBU

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CCTV shows tractor chasing biker

The CCTV footage shows Suresh arriving at the petrol pump on his motorcycle. After getting off the bike, he appears to stand nearby while a petrol pump employee starts filling fuel.

Shaitan was already at the petrol pump with his tractor, according to police. When he allegedly spotted Suresh, he turned the tractor towards him and tried to run him over.

TRACTOR DRIVER CHASES MAN AND CRUSHES HIS BIKE IN RAJASTHANCCTV footage from a petrol pump in Narena, Jaipur Rural shows a man refuelling his motorcycle when a tractor suddenly turns towards him and rams the bike man jumps aside and escapes after which the tractor... twitter/vAjxTJQqe9

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Suresh can be seen running away from the tractor to save himself. However, the driver allegedly continued the pursuit and drove the tractor over the motorcycle, leaving the bike badly damaged.

The footage further shows Suresh running towards the petrol pump building while the tractor follows him. The driver eventually stops near the building, waits for a short time and then leaves the spot.

हे भगवान अब लोगों के अंदर मानवता बची ही नहीं आजकल हर किसी के सर पर गुस्सा सवार है। एक छोटी सी कहा सुनी पर युवक को इतना गुस्सा आया कि उसने अपने ट्रैक्टर को बाइक सवार चालक को कुचलने की कोशिश की इस घटना की पूरी विडियो CCTV में कैद होगई अब आप लोग बताओ ये कहा का न्याय हैं twitter/gP1LwGRpso

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Suresh escaped without being hit by the tractor.

Police link attack to money dispute

Naraina police station officer Umrao Singh said the two men are from the same village and had reportedly been involved in a dispute over money for some time.

According to the preliminary police inquiry, Suresh and Shaitan had another argument two or three days before the petrol pump incident. Police said Suresh had allegedly assaulted Shaitan during that earlier confrontation.

The police account suggests Shaitan was looking for an opportunity to retaliate. When he allegedly saw Suresh at the petrol pump on September 20, he attempted to run him over with the tractor.

Police have registered a case against Shaitan based on Suresh's complaint. He remains in custody while officers question him and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The CCTV footage is now a key part of police probe to establish the full sequence of events and the circumstances behind the alleged attack.