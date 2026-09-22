You Have Realty, A Premier Central Florida Real Estate Brokerage, Launches Empowered Property Management, A Single-Family Rental Management Service For Central Florida Owners

MENAFN - GetNews)"You get a clear point of contact, practical guidance, and a partner who pays attention to the little things. We bring structure to the work without losing the human part."Premier Central Florida brokerage based in Maitland, adds a full-service property management company through Empowered Property Management with tenant placement, maintenance coordination and owner reporting - plus a complimentary rental price analysis for local and out-of-state investors

MAITLAND, FL - September 22, 2026 - You Have Realty, a premier Central Florida real estate brokerage, has launched Empowered Property Management, a full-service residential property management company serving single-family rental owners across Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties in central Florida. The new division offers tenant placement, maintenance coordination, rent collection and monthly owner reporting for investors who want their properties producing income without producing phone calls.

Empowered Property Management works primarily with owners of single-family homes - a segment that operates differently from apartment communities and is often managed by firms built for multifamily. A vacant home earns nothing, a bad tenant can cost a year of returns, and Florida's landlord-tenant statutes leave little room for paperwork errors.

"Most owners don't call us because they hate their property. They call because they're tired of being the one who answers at 11 p.m. when the AC dies," said Dallas Lehman, Managing Partner of Empowered Property Management. "Our platform shortens maintenance response times and gives owners real-time reporting instead of a statement that shows up whenever someone gets around to it."

Services for Central Florida rental property owners include:



Tenant screening - credit, criminal, eviction history, income verification and rental references, applied consistently to meet fair housing requirements

Maintenance coordination - vetted local vendor network handling routine and emergency repairs across Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties

Rent collection and owner reporting - online portal with monthly statements and year-end documentation for tax filing Rental market pricing - pricing informed by current comparable listings in the specific submarket, from Winter Park and Altamonte Springs to Sanford, Oviedo, Windermere, Deltona and DeLand



The firm's founders bring more than 20 years of combined Central Florida real estate experience. Its partnership also includes Justin Clark, a Florida-licensed attorney who oversees how the firm handles leases, statutory notices, security deposit compliance and pre-eviction procedure - the documentation where Central Florida rental owners most often lose money to a technicality rather than to a tenant. Empowered Property Management provides property management services, not legal representation.

"For three or four years, Central Florida owners made money whether or not they managed well - the market covered a lot of mistakes. That's over," Lehman said. "When rent growth is close to flat, your return comes from how many days the house sits empty and whether the tenant renews. Those are operational questions, and they're the ones we get paid to answer."

Common questions from Central Florida rental owners:

Which counties does Empowered Property Management serve? Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties, including cities like Orlando, Winter Park, Lake Mary, Altamonte Springs, Sanford, Oviedo, Windermere, Deltona and DeLand.

What types of property does the firm manage? Primarily single-family rental homes for local and out-of-state investors.

How can an owner find out what their rental property should rent for? Empowered Property Management provides a complimentary rental price analysis showing what a property should command in today's market and what it would net after management costs.

About Empowered Property Management

Empowered Property Management is a licensed, full-service residential property management company and the property management division of You Have Realty, based in Orlando, Florida. The firm serves single-family rental owners across Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties and specializes in long-term residential rentals for local and out-of-state investors.

Learn more at .