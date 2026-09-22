Executive Presence Is Not Universal: Global Leadership Coach Taty Fittipaldi Explains Why Culture Changes How Leadership Is Perceived

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Executive presence is not about performing some stereotypical image of an executive. It is about understanding how your leadership is experienced by others, strengthening what shapes that experience, and learning how to translate your presence across people, cultures, situations, and organizational environments.” - Taty Fittipaldi"Global leadership coach Taty Fittipaldi explains why executive presence must translate across cultures, audiences, and organizational environments.

Livingstone, NJ - September 22, 2026 - Executive presence is often treated as though organizations recognize the same leadership signals everywhere. They don't.

What communicates confidence, credibility, authority, warmth, decisiveness, or appropriate visibility can shift depending on culture, organizational context, audience, hierarchy, and communication norms.

For global executives, that makes executive presence more complex than learning how to appear confident, polished, or charismatic.

“Executive presence is not about performing some stereotypical image of an executive,” says Taty Fittipaldi, global leadership coach and founder of Coaching Expatriates®.“It is about understanding how your leadership is experienced by others, strengthening what shapes that experience, and learning how to translate your presence across people, cultures, situations, and organizational environments.”

Fittipaldi, who spent nearly two decades in Fortune 500 corporate environments before becoming an executive coach, approaches executive presence as a multidimensional leadership capability rather than a fixed collection of visible behaviors.

Her 5-Domain Approach to Executive Presence examines five interconnected areas:

- Inner Leadership & Self-Mastery;

- Communication & Sensemaking Power;

- Executive Demeanor & Symbolic Presence;

- Strategic & Commercial Credibility;

- Reputation, Brand & Leadership Impact.

Together, these domains provide an architecture for understanding how leadership is experienced without reducing executive presence to charisma, communication style, appearance, or confidence alone.

But strengthening those domains is only part of the challenge for leaders operating globally. They must also learn how to translate their presence.

Translating Executive Presence Across Cultures

Fittipaldi sees Cultural Intelligence as an important part of that translation.

Culturally intelligent leaders recognize that behaviors producing credibility with one audience may be interpreted differently by another. This does not require executives to abandon authenticity or constantly change who they are. Instead, it requires awareness and behavioral flexibility to adjust how leadership intentions are expressed.

Confidence may remain the intention, for example, while the way confidence is communicated changes according to the people and environment involved. In a U.S. business environment, confidence may be more readily associated with being polished, assertive, and willing to speak up. In a Chinese business environment, it may be expressed through social astuteness, awareness of hierarchy, and the ability to build relationships and navigate political capital effectively.

Business Storytelling then becomes a delivery mechanism. Executives constantly create narratives around strategy, transformation, priorities, decisions, and their own leadership. Storytelling helps them organize complexity, establish relevance, create meaning, and connect ideas to the people expected to act on them.

Multicultural Communication creates the connection and delivery flow between them.

Leaders rarely communicate into neutral environments. Their messages pass through differences in language, communication styles, hierarchy, assumptions, professional backgrounds, cultural expectations, and individual experiences. Multicultural communication helps leaders navigate those differences while maintaining clarity, credibility, and connection.

For Fittipaldi, cultural intelligence, business storytelling, and multicultural communication are therefore not separate from executive presence. They help global leaders translate and express it more effectively.

Moving Beyond the Executive Presence Stereotype

A behavior that strengthens credibility with one stakeholder can diminish it with another. A communication style that engages one team may create hesitation in another. Visibility that appears appropriately proactive in one organizational culture may be interpreted differently in an environment with stronger expectations around hierarchy.

The goal cannot simply be teaching executives behaviors associated with“looking like a leader.”

The deeper work is helping leaders understand the impact they intend to create, recognize how they are currently experienced, strengthen the domains shaping that experience, and adapt how their leadership is expressed without losing the substance behind it.

Executive presence may not be universal. But the ability to understand how leadership is experienced, translate it intelligently, and communicate it with clarity is becoming increasingly important for leaders working across cultures.

About Coaching Expatriates®

Founded in January 2020 by global leadership coach Taty Fittipaldi, Coaching Expatriates® is an executive coaching and leadership development company specializing in Executive Presence Coaching for global executives and leaders. Its approach helps leaders strengthen how they communicate, influence, build credibility, and create leadership impact across cultures and complex organizational environments. The company integrates executive coaching with cultural intelligence, multicultural communication, and business storytelling to support the development of stronger global leaders. Its mission is to improve global leadership readiness among executives so they can multiply prosperity and happiness.