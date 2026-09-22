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Breaking News: His Majesty King Abdullah II: And Through It All, We Will Not Abandon Our Commitment To Just Peace. We Will Continue To Support Palestinian Resilience. We Will Continue Supporting UNRWA. (Petra)
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
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