Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Breaking News: His Majesty King Abdullah II: And Through It All, We Will Not Abandon Our Commitment To Just Peace. We Will Continue To Support Palestinian Resilience. We Will Continue Supporting UNRWA. (Petra)


2026-09-22 11:40:47
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

MENAFN22092026000117011021ID1111698673



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search