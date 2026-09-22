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Breaking News: His Majesty King Abdullah II: Jordan Is Striving To Build A Different Model: Principled, Open And Steady. At A Time When Certainty Is Rare And Politics Can Shift By The Day. (Petra)


2026-09-22 11:40:47
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

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Jordan News Agency

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