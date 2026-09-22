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Breaking News: His Majesty King Abdullah II: Jordan Is A Country The World Can Count On: True To Our Principles, True To Our Word, Ready To Talk To Everyone, And Ready To Work With Anyone Seeking Peace. (Petra)
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
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