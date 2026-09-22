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Zelensky To Meet Trump And Leaders Of Denmark, Britain And Japan On Tuesday

Zelensky To Meet Trump And Leaders Of Denmark, Britain And Japan On Tuesday


2026-09-22 11:39:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform's correspondent on the ground, the Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet, among others, with U.S. President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Talks with Trump are expected to take place between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

Also on this day, Zelensky will participate in the opening of the debates during the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly, which has been attended by more than 130 heads of state and government.

Read also: Trump and Zelensky to discuss“energy truce” - Rubi

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky arrived in New York to participate in the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly and a series of bilateral meetings, including one with U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Monday evening, he met with U.S. congressmen as well as with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Photo: screenshot from video

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UkrinForm

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