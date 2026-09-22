Zelensky To Meet Trump And Leaders Of Denmark, Britain And Japan On Tuesday
Talks with Trump are expected to take place between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. Kyiv time).
Also on this day, Zelensky will participate in the opening of the debates during the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly, which has been attended by more than 130 heads of state and government.Read also: Trump and Zelensky to discuss“energy truce” - Rubi
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky arrived in New York to participate in the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly and a series of bilateral meetings, including one with U.S. President Donald Trump.
On Monday evening, he met with U.S. congressmen as well as with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Photo: screenshot from video
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