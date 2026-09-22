Zelensky Thanks Latvia For Support In Extending Sanctions Against Russian Businessmen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I am grateful to our Latvian friends-President Edgars Rinkēvičs, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs-and other partners in the EU for maintaining the legal front against the aggressive war against Ukraine,” he wrote.

Zelensky noted that as Russia increases the number of civilian killings-with drone and ballistic missile attacks occurring again both at night and during the day-pressure on Moscow must be intensified, particularly against those who facilitate Putin's war.

“Against those who profit from the aggression. Every crime against peaceful Ukrainians has a name. And as long as this war continues, these names must remain on the sanctions lists. The world needs not a political removal from the sanctions lists, but a timely and unconditional extension of personal sanctions-until Moscow joins serious peace talks and takes concrete steps to end its war against Ukraine,” he wrote.

The president emphasized that this is the shortest path to the peace that everyone desires.

“Every Ukrainian family is counting on the EU's unity and solidarity,” he added.

FM Sybiha: Removingand Friedman from sanctions lists would send wrong signal to Moscow

As reported, despite the fact that just over a day remains until the deadline by which the EU must agree to extend sanctions against approximately 3,000 Russian individuals and organizations to prevent them from being automatically lifted, the relevant decision has yet to be adopted.

Media reports indicate that Latvia opposed lifting sanctions against Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Friedman, as requested by France, Slovakia, and Luxembourg.

Photo: OP