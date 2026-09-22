MEP: Supporters Of Ceding Part Of Ukraine To Russia Must Learn From History

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rasa Juknevičienė, a Member of the European Parliament and a member of the Committee on Security and Defense, spoke about this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Indeed, history sometimes repeats itself. On 17th of September, 1939, Soviet Union joined Nazi Germany and occupied France and Poland. It means that both of them started World War II, together,” Juknevičienė stated.

“And today, when I hear somebody saying“let's give parts of land” to this 21st century totalitarian regime, it reminds me of 1938 when prime minister Chamberlain was back from Munich where he struck an agreement with Hitler. He came back to London with the message to his people that he brought them peace. And we remember what happened in less than a year,” she recalled, adding that when two totalitarian regimes divided the European continent between themselves,“it took five years of the bloody war to change the situation.”

In this context, she expressed concern about the many Europeans who live“in the terrible Kremlin narratives.”

“This is one of our fronts within Europe: we must resist and not allow such pro-Kremlin puppets to win elections and change the European Union from within,” Juknevičienė emphasized.

She also acknowledged the difficulty of countering populist forces that promise voters easy solutions.

“It's easy to promise things to people. But we should be explaining people that our future will not be the same as now, we will have no such welfare if we are small, fragmented, and weak, if Russia is next to our borders and does the same as they are doing in Ukraine. It's important to remind this already today. I don't know if everyone can accept it because it's really difficult for many people to understand that truth,” the MEP concluded.

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As reported by Ukrinform, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that Europe must fight not only against harmful narratives but also for the European ideal itself.

She emphasized that the battle of narratives seeks to undermine trust in Europe and paralyze democracies.

Photo: European People's Party