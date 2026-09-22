Zelensky-Trump Meeting: Political Analyst Outlines Three Key Topics But Urges Against Expecting Concrete Results

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko, chairman of the board of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“As I understand from the context and statements, including those by Trump himself and President Zelensky, this meeting is aimed at preparing for the resumption of trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia, with the United States acting as a mediator. In addition, there are two obvious key issues that will be decisive for the further negotiating process. The number one issue is the so-called energy ceasefire,” Fesenko said.

In his view, the parties will most likely discuss a symmetrical model: Ukraine would stop striking Russian energy facilities, while Russia would stop striking Ukrainian infrastructure.

“But here, the list of facilities needs to be agreed upon, and this will be the most difficult issue – both sides will have to recognize each other's lists or agree on them,” the political analyst noted.

The second issue to be discussed, he said, will be a ceasefire in the Black Sea, or the designation of corridors for peaceful shipping from both Ukrainian and Russian ports, as well as the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine and Russia.

“I believe there are currently no grounds for expecting talks on a full ceasefire,” the political analyst said.

In his view, if the United States actively promotes such an agenda, there is a high probability that trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States will resume.

“In any case, according to reports from both Moscow and Kyiv, preparations are underway. The only question is when exactly they will take place – this week, for example, or next week. The main thing now is for the United States to act consistently and systematically, in a way that would force Moscow to agree to certain compromises. The U.S. position will be decisive,” Fesenko said.

At the same time, he stressed that concrete results should not be expected from today's meeting between Zelensky and Trump.

“Either way, further talks with Russia will be necessary, and it is precisely the U.S. position that will have to make an impact there. Today, there may only be preliminary agreements: when and how these talks will take place, what their agenda will be, and what position the United States will promote. That is what is important. Therefore, any agreements reached at this stage will be preliminary and interim. Talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly are always working-level, and they do not end with specific decisions,” the political analyst explained.

to meet Trump and leaders of Denmark, Britain and Japan on Tuesda

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly High-Level Week and hold a number of bilateral meetings, including with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Photo: Archive – White House