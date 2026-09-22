Rubio Expected To Meet Lavrov On Wednesday

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and American Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to meet in New York on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Russian state-owned news agency TASS on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, Sergey Lavrov's meeting with Marco Rubio is scheduled for September 23," Kirill Logvinov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, told the agency in an interview.

The meeting will take place during the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly as the United States continues its efforts to help settle the war between Russia and Ukraine. Later today, US President DonaldTrump will hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, after warning Kyiv against striking Russian energy infrastructure and insisting that the "ridiculous war" must end.