G7 Raises Alarm Over Houthi Attacks In Red Sea

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Foreign ministers of the G7 countries and the European Union's High Representative have issued a joint statement on the situation in Yemen.

The statement was published on the website of the European External Action Service (EEAS). It was signed by the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the EU High Representative.

The G7 warned that continued Houthi attacks pose a threat to regional stability, global energy security and international trade, as well as freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The ministers condemned ongoing Houthi attacks in Yemen and against Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and expressed solidarity with Yemen's legitimate government and Saudi Arabia.

The G7 called on the Houthis to immediately halt military operations and threats and attacks against civilian shipping, and to return to the political process.

According to the G7, continued attacks could further escalate the conflict, disrupt international trade and increase global economic instability.

The ministers also stressed the need to ensure the safety of shipping and respect navigation rights and freedoms worldwide to prevent prolonged disruptions to global supply chains, particularly those involving energy, fertilizers and food.

Photo Credit: AP