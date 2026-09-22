New US Sanctions Disrupt Iranian Airlines' Flights To Azerbaijan

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Flights operated by Iranian airlines to Azerbaijan are set to be suspended from September 22 amid new US sanctions targeting Iran's aviation sector, according to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

AZAL said the decision was taken in connection with the latest package of US sanctions against Iran, which includes restrictions targeting the country's aviation industry.

“Due to the current situation, a decision had to be made to suspend flights by Iranian airlines to Azerbaijan,” AZAL said.

The US Treasury announced on September 8 that it had sanctioned 36 entities linked to Iran's aviation sector under its“Operation Economic Outcast”, targeting airlines, intermediaries and companies accused of supporting Iran's aviation industry. The measures also suspended several existing aviation-related authorisations.

However, the status of some flights remained unclear on September 22. Iran Air said it had not received any official notification from Azerbaijan regarding the suspension of its flights to Baku. The airline said its flights to Baku were continuing, according to reports carried by Azerbaijani media.

The conflicting statements come as Washington steps up pressure on Iran's aviation sector. The latest US measures are aimed at restricting the financial and logistical networks supporting Iranian airlines and increasing the risks for foreign companies providing services to them.

The developments could affect air links between Azerbaijan and Iran, with Iranian carriers operating flights between the two neighbouring countries.