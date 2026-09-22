Katongo Seyuba
- Researcher, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
Katongo has a Master of Science in Development Studies from Lund University, Sweden (2019–2021). He is a climate risk expert with over 7 years of experience translating climate-related risks into actionable insights and strategies for national governments, international organisations and decision-makers.
His work focuses on analysing evolving climate risks in fragile contexts, including risks affecting businesses and global supply chains, and communicating evidence-based recommendations that support climate action.Experience
- –present Researcher, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
- 2021 Lund University, Master of Science in Development Studies
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