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Clementine Oberst

Clementine Oberst


2026-09-22 11:39:07
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Sessional instrucutor in Communication Studies, McMaster University
Profile Articles

Clementine Oberst (she/her) holds a PhD in Communication, New Media, and Cultural Studies from McMaster University, where she currently works as a sessional instructor. Her interdisciplinary research engages the queer and feminist politics of popular culture.

Experience
  • 2023–present Adjunct professor, McMaster University
Education
  • 2025 McMaster University, PhD
  • 2018 University of Glasgow, MA in Film & TV Studies

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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