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Clementine Oberst
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Sessional instrucutor in Communication Studies, McMaster University
Clementine Oberst (she/her) holds a PhD in Communication, New Media, and Cultural Studies from McMaster University, where she currently works as a sessional instructor. Her interdisciplinary research engages the queer and feminist politics of popular culture.Experience
- 2023–present Adjunct professor, McMaster University
- 2025 McMaster University, PhD 2018 University of Glasgow, MA in Film & TV Studies
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