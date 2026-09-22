Assistant Professor of History and International Studies, Louisiana State University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Andre Pagliarini is an assistant professor of history and international studies at Louisiana State University, a fellow at the Washington Brazil Office, and nonresident expert at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. He is the author of Lula: A People's President and the Fight for Brazil's Future and Claiming the Nation: The Politics of Nationalism in Modern Brazil.

His research focuses on the politics of nationalism, development, and class in modern Latin America with a special focus on twentieth-century Brazil. I also have various projects engaging with the history of civil-military relations, U.S.-Latin American diplomatic relations, and historical memory related to the Cold War dictatorships of Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

–present Assistant professor of History and International Studies, Louisiana State University

Experience