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Andre Pagliarini

Andre Pagliarini


2026-09-22 11:39:05
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of History and International Studies, Louisiana State University
Profile Articles

Andre Pagliarini is an assistant professor of history and international studies at Louisiana State University, a fellow at the Washington Brazil Office, and nonresident expert at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. He is the author of Lula: A People's President and the Fight for Brazil's Future and Claiming the Nation: The Politics of Nationalism in Modern Brazil.

His research focuses on the politics of nationalism, development, and class in modern Latin America with a special focus on twentieth-century Brazil. I also have various projects engaging with the history of civil-military relations, U.S.-Latin American diplomatic relations, and historical memory related to the Cold War dictatorships of Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

Experience
  • –present Assistant professor of History and International Studies, Louisiana State University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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