TMX Group Closes $1.1 Billion Private Placement Debenture Offering

September 22, 2026 11:02 AM EDT | Source: TMX Group Limited

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - TMX Group Limited ("TMX Group") today announced that it has closed a Canadian private placement offering (the "Offering") of C$1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured debentures (collectively, the "Debentures") to accredited investors in Canada comprising: (i) C$250 million aggregate principal amount of 3.862% Series K Senior Unsecured Debentures due September 26, 2028, approximately 4.2 times oversubscribed; (ii) C$400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.571% Series L Senior Unsecured Debentures due September 22, 2033, approximately 3.5 times oversubscribed; and (iii) C$450 million aggregate principal amount of 4.904% Series M Senior Unsecured Debentures due September 23, 2036, approximately 4.0 times oversubscribed. The Debentures are direct senior unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of TMX Group and rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of TMX Group.

The Debentures received a credit rating of "AA (Low)" with a Stable Trend from DBRS Limited.

The net proceeds from the Offering are being used to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering was made exclusively to persons in a Canadian province through a syndicate of agents led by National Bank of Canada Capital Markets and TD Securities and including RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Barclays, Canaccord Genuity, Casgrain & Company Limited, Cedar Leaf Capital Inc., and Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc., on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws in those provinces. The Debentures have not been qualified for sale to the public under such securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Debentures or any other securities of TMX Group in any jurisdiction, and is not an offer for sale within the United States of any securities of TMX Group. Securities of TMX Group, including any debt securities, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under U.S. securities laws or unless exempt from registration under such laws. The Offering described in this news release is not being made in the United States and has not been and will not be registered under U.S. securities laws. Accordingly, the Debentures may not be offered or sold in the United States except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements under applicable U.S. securities laws.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, TMX Australia Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, Vienna and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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