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01 Quantum Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:32 AM EST - 01 Quantum Inc.: Announced that Invest Ottawa has selected and approved 01 Quantum as an exhibitor at GCXpo 2026, The Epic Canadian Next-Gen Tech Demonstration Showcase, hosted by Area X.O and operated by Invest Ottawa, in partnership with government and industry stakeholders. The Company is deploying a quantum-secure Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) AI model to showcase encrypted-prompt inference for image recognition, secure data sharing, and anomaly detection. 01 Quantum Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.47.
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