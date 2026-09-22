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Seabridge Gold Inc.

Seabridge Gold Inc.


2026-09-22 11:36:29
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:45 AM EST - Seabridge Gold Inc.: Reported today that British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office has updated Seabridge on the status of its reconsideration of the Substantially Started Designation for its KSM Project in Northwest B.C. Seabridge Gold Inc. shares T are trading up $0.44 at $43.86.

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