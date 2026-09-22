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Hammond Power Solutions Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:49 AM EST - Hammond Power Solutions Inc.: Announced that it has signed a long-term lease for a new manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The facility will expand HPS's ability to serve U.S.-based customers requiring large standard and custom-engineered transformers. The Fort Worth facility is strategically located to improve proximity to key customers, shorten delivery distances for certain products and enhance HPS's ability to serve core end markets. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. shares T.A are trading up $23.89 at $279.00.
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