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Bank Of Nova Scotia
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:26 AM EST - Bank of Nova Scotia: Announces that its Scotia Growth Institute appointed Tabatha Bull Strategic Advisor. A proud member of Nipissing First Nation, Tabatha Bull is a leading voice on Indigenous economic development and participation. As President & CEO of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business, she has championed economic reconciliation and helped create new opportunities for Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs. Bank of Nova Scotia shares T are trading doen $1.05 at $132.82.
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