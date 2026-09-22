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Altius, Amerigo, Axo At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Altius Minerals Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $68.85. Late in August, Altius renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid by which it may purchase at market price up to 587,482 common shares, being approximately 1% of the 58,748,220 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 11.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.89. Amerigo announced last week that its Board of Directors has declared a performance dividend in the amount of Cdn$0.21 per share, payable on October 14, to shareholders of record on September 21.
Emperor Metals Inc (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 60 cents. Two weeks ago, Emperor reported results from the latest assay release of its 2026 exploration campaign at the Duquesne West Project. The program comprised 20,479 m of new drilling and approximately 7,884 m of targeted historical previous unsampled core, generating more than 28,000 m of combined drilling data to further refine and expand the resource model.
Axo Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.16. No news stories available today.
Bird Construction Inc (T:BDT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $82.26. According to Motley Fool, "Bird has delivered exceptional returns over the past several years and is among the top-performing TSX stocks. It has gained more than 155% over the past year and has climbed over 597% during the last three years."
The Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $133.01. The Scotia Growth Institute announced that Tabatha Bull has been appointed Strategic Advisor.
Benz Mining Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.08. In late August, Benz announced that it has received firm commitments for an institutional placement of 40.4 million new fully paid CHESS Depositary Interests (New CDIs) in the Company at an issue price of A$3.71 per CDI to raise A$150 million.
Cabral Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.64. Two months ago, Cabral announced the first gold pour at Cabral's 100% owned Phase 1 Cuiú Cuiú mine in Brazil.
Great-West Lifeco Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $93.33. Financial 15 Split Corp. declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.06042 for each Preferred share ($0.725 annually). Distributions are payable October 9, to shareholders on record as at September 30.
McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 64 cents. McFarlane Lake announced last week its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum, a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, and the Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow, continuing to Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich from October 20 through 23.
Meridian Mining PLC (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.22. Tuesday, shares in Meridian Mining rose 10% after a definitive feasibility study valued its Cabaçal gold-copper-silver project in Brazil at more than $2 billion.
Mineros S.A. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.92. Mineros has been added to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index the underlying index of the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, pursuant to the index's semi-annual review and quarterly rebalancing. These changes will be implemented at the close of trading on Friday, September 18.
Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 27 cents. No news stories available today.
NSJ Gold Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 61 cents. NSJ Gold announces final closing of the hard dollar financing announced on August 4, 2026. NSJ closed the hard dollar financing and raised $188,500 and issued 628,333 shares at $0.30 per share. All shares issued have a four-month hold period.
Orezone Gold Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.24. Last week, Orezone announced Wednesday an updated Life-of-Mine plan for its recently acquired Casa Berardi gold mine, located in Quebec.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.89. Amerigo announced last week that its Board of Directors has declared a performance dividend in the amount of Cdn$0.21 per share, payable on October 14, to shareholders of record on September 21.
Emperor Metals Inc (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 60 cents. Two weeks ago, Emperor reported results from the latest assay release of its 2026 exploration campaign at the Duquesne West Project. The program comprised 20,479 m of new drilling and approximately 7,884 m of targeted historical previous unsampled core, generating more than 28,000 m of combined drilling data to further refine and expand the resource model.
Axo Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.16. No news stories available today.
Bird Construction Inc (T:BDT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $82.26. According to Motley Fool, "Bird has delivered exceptional returns over the past several years and is among the top-performing TSX stocks. It has gained more than 155% over the past year and has climbed over 597% during the last three years."
The Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $133.01. The Scotia Growth Institute announced that Tabatha Bull has been appointed Strategic Advisor.
Benz Mining Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.08. In late August, Benz announced that it has received firm commitments for an institutional placement of 40.4 million new fully paid CHESS Depositary Interests (New CDIs) in the Company at an issue price of A$3.71 per CDI to raise A$150 million.
Cabral Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.64. Two months ago, Cabral announced the first gold pour at Cabral's 100% owned Phase 1 Cuiú Cuiú mine in Brazil.
Great-West Lifeco Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $93.33. Financial 15 Split Corp. declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.06042 for each Preferred share ($0.725 annually). Distributions are payable October 9, to shareholders on record as at September 30.
McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 64 cents. McFarlane Lake announced last week its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum, a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, and the Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow, continuing to Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich from October 20 through 23.
Meridian Mining PLC (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.22. Tuesday, shares in Meridian Mining rose 10% after a definitive feasibility study valued its Cabaçal gold-copper-silver project in Brazil at more than $2 billion.
Mineros S.A. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.92. Mineros has been added to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index the underlying index of the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, pursuant to the index's semi-annual review and quarterly rebalancing. These changes will be implemented at the close of trading on Friday, September 18.
Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 27 cents. No news stories available today.
NSJ Gold Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 61 cents. NSJ Gold announces final closing of the hard dollar financing announced on August 4, 2026. NSJ closed the hard dollar financing and raised $188,500 and issued 628,333 shares at $0.30 per share. All shares issued have a four-month hold period.
Orezone Gold Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.24. Last week, Orezone announced Wednesday an updated Life-of-Mine plan for its recently acquired Casa Berardi gold mine, located in Quebec.
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