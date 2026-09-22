Water Tower Research (WTR) Kicks Off Virtual Insights Conference

September 22, 2026, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research () is pleased to announce today's kickoff of its Virtual Insights Conference.

This two-day event will provide investors with direct access to company leadership teams across the sectors covered by Water Tower Research. The conference will feature over 40 participating companies spanning Chemicals & Materials Technology, Consumer, Healthcare, Energy Transition & Sustainable Investing, Technology, Mobility & Industrial Technology, and Natural Resources.

The event will open with welcome remarks from Shawn Severson, CEO and Co-Founder of Water Tower Research. Throughout the conference, WTR analysts will host 30-minute fireside chat-style presentations with senior corporate executives, providing investors with insight into each company's strategy, competitive positioning, operating priorities, and long-term growth opportunities.

Investors will also have the opportunity to participate in curated one-on-one and small-group meetings, enabling deeper discussions and direct engagement with company management teams.

Please click here to register and view the full company lineup for this event.

We extend our sincere thanks to Lucosky Brookman LLP, Sentinel AI and TMX Newsfile for their sponsorship and support in helping bring together investors and corporate leadership teams for this Virtual Insights Conference.

About WTR. Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

Contact Information:

Name: Water Tower Research LLC

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Job Title: WTR Admin



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