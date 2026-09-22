Hayden Panettiere Cause Of Death Revealed: Actor Died From Fentanyl Overdose, Coroner Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hayden Panettiere died from the toxic effects of fentanyl and several other drugs in what has been ruled an accidental overdose, the Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed on Tuesday, 22 September.

Hayden Panettiere cause of death revealed

The actor, known for her roles in Heroes, Nashville and Remember the Titans, was 36. She was found unresponsive at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina, on the afternoon of 16 August. Emergency responders attempted advanced cardiac life support for more than 40 minutes before she was pronounced dead.

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According to the coroner, an autopsy found that Panettiere's death was caused by the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine. The coroner's office said there were no signs of trauma. The death was classified as accidental.

Panettiere's death had initially prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened inside the apartment. Police had previously said there were no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances. Greenville Police confirmed on Tuesday that their investigation remains ongoing.

Her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother, Zach, were at the residence when Panettiere was found, according to a police report obtained by CBS News. The brothers made the 911 call. Zach later said Brian administered Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, after Panettiere was found unconscious.

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The disclosure of the cause of death comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the actor's final hours. Earlier in September, investigators were reported to be examining whether Panettiere had obtained non-prescription pills in Los Angeles. The investigation had also focused on the possibility of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, although the coroner had not determined a cause of death at that stage.

Panettiere had spoken publicly about addiction and recovery during her life. She previously said she became addicted to alcohol and opioids as a teenager, and discussed those experiences, as well as postpartum depression and recovery, in her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning.

In a May interview with CBS News, she said she wanted to share her experiences so others would not feel they had to hide their struggles.

The actor's death was announced in August, leaving questions about what had happened unresolved until the latest findings. Her family's publicist, Kasey Kitchen, told The Associated Press that the investigation remains ongoing and described the case as complex.

Panettiere's career and legacy

Panettiere began acting as a child and went on to become widely recognised for her television work, particularly as cheerleader Claire Bennet in Heroes and singer Juliette Barnes in Nashville. Her death at 36 has now officially been classified as accidental, while authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding it.

Panettiere began her career as a child actor, appearing in television commercials before landing roles in series including One Life to Live and Guiding Light. She gained wider recognition with films such as Remember the Titans and Raising Helen, before her breakthrough came with NBC's Heroes, in which she played cheerleader Claire Bennet from 2006 to 2010.

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The role made her internationally recognisable and earned her nominations at the Golden Globes and Teen Choice Awards. She later became closely associated with ABC's Nashville, playing country singer Juliette Barnes across six seasons from 2012 to 2018. Her performance combined acting and singing, with several songs from the series charting.

Panettiere also returned to the Scream franchise as Kirby Reed, first appearing in Scream 4 in 2011 before reprising the role in Scream VI in 2023. Her other credits included films such as I Love You, Beth Cooper, Custody and The Forger, while her voice work included the video game Kingdom Hearts. Despite stepping away from acting for periods, Panettiere remained a familiar figure in American television and film.