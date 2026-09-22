Trump's UNGA Speech: 'Big Decision' On Iran, Economic Isolation Call And 8 Other Key Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, using his speech to defend his administration's foreign policy, warn Iran over its nuclear programme, call for economic isolation of Tehran and outline his positions on conflicts and countries including Ukraine, Russia, Cuba and Venezuela.

Trump also said he believed the US and Iran could reach a deal after the November midterm elections, while insisting that Iran would never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Here are the key takeaways from Trump's UNGA address:

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What did Trump say about the possibility of an Iran deal after the November elections?⌵

Trump expressed his belief that the US could reach an agreement with Iran right after the November midterm elections, indicating that it would make sense for Iran to negotiate following the election results.

2Why does Trump insist that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon?⌵

Trump reiterated his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, viewing it as a central piece of his foreign policy and portraying Iran as a major sponsor of terror in the Middle East.

3How did Trump propose countries should respond to Iran's activities?⌵

Trump called on nations worldwide to participate in the complete economic isolation of Iran until it stops its attacks on shipping, relinquishes its nuclear ambitions, and ceases its support of terrorism.

4What options did Trump present regarding the future of the Islamic Republic of Iran?⌵

Trump mentioned two paths for Iran: reaching a negotiated settlement or facing continued military pressure, even suggesting the possibility of destroying Iran's Islamic Republic if no deal is reached.

5What impact did Trump's speech have on the perception of oil prices in relation to Iran?⌵

Trump's speech was viewed as a significant factor affecting oil markets, with traders monitoring his statements on Iran and the potential for negotiations, which influenced oil prices amid ongoing tensions.

Trump said he expected the US to reach an agreement with Iran after the US midterm elections in November.

“I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to.”

He suggested Iran was waiting to see how Republicans perform in the midterms, but stressed that he was not personally running in the election.

“I'm not running. I did that already and won in a landslide.”

Trump said the election would not influence his approach to Iran, adding that his overriding concern was preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Trump repeated one of his central messages on Iran, saying the US would not allow the country to acquire nuclear weapons.

“From the first day I entered the political arena, I have been unwavering. I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

He described Iran as the“number one sponsor of terror” and said the country was no longer the dominant force it once was in the Middle East.

“They were the bully of the Middle East, but they are the bully no more.”

Trump urged countries around the world to join the US in applying economic pressure on Tehran.

“I call on all nations to join us in enforcing the complete economic isolation of Iran until they stop their attacks on commercial shipping, relinquish their nuclear ambitions, and cease their support of terror.”

He said greater economic pressure could also bring down oil prices.

Trump also thanked the UN Security Council for passing a resolution condemning what he called Iran's attacks on commercial shipping.

“Now we must be equally united in maintaining pressure.”

Trump claimed that the US Navy had recently escorted more than 1 billion barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz and said oil flows were higher than at any point since the beginning of the war.

4. Trump says he faces a 'big decision' on Iran

Trump presented two possible paths for Iran - a negotiated settlement or continued military pressure.

“I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?”

He then raised the possibility of destroying Iran's Islamic Republic if a deal could not be reached.

“Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

Trump said he believed a deal would ultimately be reached.

“But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election.”

5. Trump says US is not running out of weapons

Addressing concerns about US military stockpiles, Trump rejected suggestions that America was running low on munitions.

“We have more munitions than we could ever possibly even think of using.”

He said the US was producing weapons and ammunition at unprecedented levels and was increasing its stockpiles.

“We are adding to our stockpiles faster than we have ever been able to do before.”

Trump also said the US was building new munitions plants.

6. Trump says Russia-Ukraine war will be resolved

Trump briefly addressed Russia's war in Ukraine and said Washington was working with both Moscow and Kyiv.

“We're working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done.”

He added:“It's going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand.”

Trump did not provide a detailed timeline or outline in the speech for how the conflict would be resolved.

Before entering the UN headquarters, Trump also directed a brief message towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Settle the war!”

7. Trump warns Cuba will 'fall'

Trump turned to Cuba, describing the country as a failed state and saying Washington wanted a fundamental change.

“It's an absolutely failed state, it's failing like never before, and it will fall.”

He said Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is Cuban American, was handling negotiations with Havana.

Trump also warned against foreign adversaries establishing a foothold close to US territory.

“We will not allow a haven for foreign adversaries to threaten America on our own doorstep, right at our doorstep.”

The Cuban delegation walked out of the UN General Assembly while Trump was speaking.

8. Trump defends US actions in Venezuela

Trump presented US actions in Venezuela as an example of his administration's approach to threats in the Western Hemisphere.

“Our actions in Venezuela are proof that the United States will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western Hemisphere.”

He added that Washington would use military power if necessary to protect what he described as vital US national interests.

“If necessary, we will use our unmatched military might to secure the vital national interests of the United States.”

9. Trump claims US has entered a 'golden age'

Trump began his address by highlighting what he described as the achievements of his second administration.

“We inherited a dark age of America from the previous administration, and we turned it into the golden age of America.”

He pointed to the economy, immigration and crime as areas where he said his administration had delivered changes.

Trump also framed his foreign policy around a contrast between talking about peace and taking action.

“While others have talked, I have acted. While others have spoken of peace, I have made peace.”

Trump argued that American military and economic power had strengthened under his administration.

“While others have promised strength, I have used it to make America the most powerful country in the world.”

He said his administration had confronted threats rather than allowing them to grow.

“I have no interest in leaving dangers to grow for another day.”

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