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New Sanctions Disrupt Iranian Airline Flights To Azerbaijan


2026-09-22 11:31:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Flights by Iranian airlines to Azerbaijan have been suspended.

This was reported by the press service of Azerbaijani Airlines.

“A new package of sanctions imposed by the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly those targeting the aviation sector, has led to the decision to suspend flights by Iranian airlines to Azerbaijan effective September 22, 2026,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, on September 8, OFAC imposed sanctions on 36 entities linked to Iran's aviation sector, including 27 Iranian airlines. The sanctions also target foreign companies that provide aircraft, cargo, and agency services to Iranian airlines. In addition, OFAC has suspended three aviation-related licenses, including overflight permits and authorizations for non-U.S. airlines to operate flights to Iran using U.S. or U.S.-controlled aircraft.

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Trend News Agency

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