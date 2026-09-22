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Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Attends Opening Of UNGA 81 Debate (PHOTO)


2026-09-22 11:31:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, attended the official opening of the General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), held in New York.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister on his social media page on“X.”

“Attended the official opening of the General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York.

At a time of global challenges, UNGA81 provides an important platform to promote dialogue and address shared international priorities.
Looking forward to productive engagements during the high-level week,” the post reads.

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Trend News Agency

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