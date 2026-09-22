Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Attends Opening Of UNGA 81 Debate (PHOTO)
This was reported by the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister on his social media page on“X.”
“Attended the official opening of the General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York.
At a time of global challenges, UNGA81 provides an important
platform to promote dialogue and address shared international
priorities.
Looking forward to productive engagements during the high-level week,” the post reads.
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