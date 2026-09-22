GDDY UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Godaddy Inc. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Under Scrutiny: The complaint alleges GoDaddy's SEC filings and investor communications omitted a material trend - a $4.99 one-year domain promotion that allegedly pressured upfront bookings - while investors were told discounting had been "turned off."

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

GDDY shares closed at $92.30 on February 24, 2026 and fell to $79.12 the following session, a decline of $13.18 per share, or more than 14%, on heavier than usual volume. Full year 2025 total bookings growth came in at 7% against a previously communicated expectation of approximately 8%. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 20, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

SEC filings stated that GoDaddy expected total bookings growth for the full year 2025 to be in line with total revenue growth of approximately 8%. That representation appeared in the Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2025, filed on October 30, 2025. The complaint challenges whether that guidance, and the accompanying disclosure language, accounted for a promotional program the action says was already underway.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged



A $4.99 promotional price for one-year dotcom domains, versus typical multi-year contracts priced at $10 to $20 per year, allegedly went undisclosed during the Class Period.

Disclosure language indicated a strategy focused on "high-intent" customers spending $500 or more.

The complaint asserts material facts, trends, commitments, and uncertainties relating to operations and future prospects were omitted from public communications.

Fourth quarter total bookings growth decelerated to 5%, down from 9% in the prior quarter and below analyst estimates of 7%. Applications and Commerce bookings growth also decelerated, according to analyst coverage published after the February 24, 2026 results.



Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The action contends that generalized cautionary language does not cure the omission of a specific pricing change said to be affecting results at the time statements were made. Plaintiffs allege the February 24, 2026 disclosure corrected prior alleged misstatements about the drivers of bookings growth.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here the complaint alleges a promotional pricing change was reshaping bookings while investors were told a different story." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GDDY Lawsuit

Q: What court was the GDDY class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the GDDY lawsuit? A: The complaint names GoDaddy Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GDDY lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges GoDaddy made materially false or misleading statements regarding its go-to-market strategy, the "turning off" of front-of-funnel discounting, and its high-intent customer momentum during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed a $4.99 one-year dotcom promotion that reduced upfront bookings and average order size, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do GDDY investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my GDDY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

... 4

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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