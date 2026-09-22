REPL Shareholder Alert: Replimune Group, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Replimune shareholders who bought REPL stock between October 20, 2025 and April 10, 2026 retain specific rights under the federal securities laws after the FDA's rejection of the RP1 biologics license application allegedly erased more than 80% of the stock's Class Period value.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between October 20, 2025 and April 10, 2026. Submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

REPL closed at a Class Period high of $10.73 on December 8, 2025. Shares fell $1.15 (19.46%) to $4.76 on April 10, 2026, then $3.06 (64.29%) to $1.70 on April 13, 2026, a cumulative decline of roughly $9.03 per share, or approximately 84%. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 5, 2026.

What Rights Purchasers Retain After the April 2026 Decline

Every investor who bought REPL shares during the Class Period is automatically an absent class member. No filing, retainer, or court appearance is required to preserve that status. Investors who sold at a loss are treated the same as those still holding, because eligibility turns on when shares were purchased.

The action alleges that Replimune did not disclose that previously communicated FDA study-design concerns regarding the IGNYTE trials were left unaddressed, or that the resubmission relied on an early unplanned analysis covering 40 patients out of a planned 400-patient enrollment.

Options Available to REPL Class Members



Remain an absent class member and take no action before the deadline while retaining any right to share in a future recovery

Seek appointment as lead plaintiff, a role that carries oversight of counsel and case strategy

Request a no-cost review of brokerage records covering October 20, 2025 through April 10, 2026

Preserve trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share counts, and prices paid, which are the documents used to calculate losses

Participate regardless of loss size, as there is no minimum threshold to be a class member Participate from outside the United States, provided the shares were bought on a U.S. exchange

"Shareholders often assume they must take immediate legal steps to protect themselves, when in most cases the statutory framework already preserves their position," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "What matters here is that investors understand the allegations concerning the RP1 resubmission and evaluate whether the lead plaintiff role fits their circumstances."

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the REPL Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the REPL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased REPL stock or securities between October 20, 2025 and April 10, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the REPL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the REPL lawsuit? A: The complaint names Replimune Group, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do REPL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my REPL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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