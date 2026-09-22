DVLT UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Datavault AI Inc. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action - Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Trading Activity on the Datavault Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) securities of a pending securities class action on behalf of investors who acquired shares between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

DVLT shares fell $0.49 per share, or 19.44%, to close at $2.03 on October 31, 2025. Investors have until October 5, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Alleged Minimal-Activity Data Exchange

A data exchange generates revenue only when data actually changes hands. The Company told investors it took a 30% cut of each trade executed on the Datavault Platform, splitting that fee between buy-side and sell-side interest, and described the platform as the flagship property acquired in a $210 million intellectual property transaction. It is alleged that the volume of trading activity on the platform was in fact minimal.

As set forth in the complaint, a research report published October 31, 2025 stated that trading activity on the marketplace appeared to be "minimal, if not non-existent," and that much of the data offered for sale consisted of low-value tokens, including celebrity photos and widely available historical weather data allegedly uploaded by Company employees.

Alleged Platform and Partnership Impact by the Numbers



$210 million: the price paid for the Data Vault Holdings intellectual property, including the platform

30%: the transaction cut the Company described taking on data trades

$150 million: the strategic investment announced from a partner that the filing states reported only $4.1 million in cash and equivalents

$2 million: the non-refundable license fee announced from a partner that the filing states reported only $9,511 in cash

$4.5 million: the most a defense partner had allegedly been awarded in contracts in any year since 2002, against Company statements referencing a $900 billion U.S. defense budget 19.44%: the single-day decline in DVLT following the October 31, 2025 report

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding actual transaction activity on the Company's data exchange and the realistic economic value of announced partnerships. Those are the kinds of operational facts investors rely on when pricing a technology company's shares." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DVLT Lawsuit

Q: What is the DVLT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) alleging materially false and misleading statements between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025. Shares fell approximately 19.44% after a research report questioned the economic value of announced partnerships, the level of trading activity on the Datavault Platform, and undisclosed leadership history. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: How much did DVLT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 19.44%, a decline of $0.49 per share, to close at $2.03 on October 31, 2025. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the DVLT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do DVLT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my DVLT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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