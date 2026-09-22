TBLA UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Taboola Ltd. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Notice Regarding Alleged Low-Quality Publisher Misrepresentations at Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA), Where a Securities Class Action Alleges Investors Were Not Told the Company Would Have to Aggressively Exit Publisher Relationships.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 6, 2026 and August 4, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Taboola shares fell $1.45 per share, a decline of 27.41%, closing at $3.84 on August 5, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. Full year 2026 revenue guidance was cut by $91 million at the midpoint, and full year gross profit guidance was reduced by $10 million at the midpoint.

The Alleged Low-Quality Publisher Supply Problem

Taboola's business depends on the quality of the publisher network where it places advertising. According to the lawsuit, the Company was seeing an increase in low-quality publishers that were not delivering value for advertisers, and would need to take an aggressive approach to exiting those relationships in a way that would affect earnings. That alleged dynamic was not disclosed to investors during the Class Period, the complaint alleges.

How the Alleged Supply Issue Affected Reported Financials

The lawsuit contends that because of the publisher quality problem, the carrying value of the Company's publisher relationships was overstated. Second quarter 2026 revenue of $476.8 million came in below the previously issued guidance range of $492 million to $505 million. The complaint alleges that the Company's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects therefore lacked a reasonable basis.

Key Publisher Quality Allegations for Shareholders



The complaint alleges Taboola did not disclose a rising volume of low-quality publishers in its network.

The lawsuit contends the Company would need an aggressive publisher exit program that would weigh on results.

According to the lawsuit, the reported value of publisher relationships was overstated as a result.

The action alleges the Company also faced a Google policy change that deprecated its "explore more" product.

Full year 2026 revenue guidance was reduced to $1,930 million to $1,956 million from a prior midpoint of roughly $2,034 million. Full year 2026 gross profit guidance was revised to $605 million to $615 million.

"This case presents important questions about supply quality disclosure obligations in the digital advertising sector, particularly where the complaint alleges that publisher relationship values were overstated while the Company projected accelerated growth. Investors are entitled to evaluate whether the risks affecting a company's core network were adequately disclosed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TBLA Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the TBLA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased TBLA stock or securities between May 6, 2026 and August 4, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the TBLA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Taboola.com Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the quality of its publisher network, the value of its publisher relationships, and its growth outlook during the Class Period. When the Company reported a second quarter revenue miss, cut full year guidance, and disclosed an aggressive exit from low-quality publisher relationships, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do TBLA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my TBLA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.