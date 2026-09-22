Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home & Finance Holding Company (“Better Home” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BETR) securities between March 13, 2026, and May 7, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors; (2) that, as a result, the Company's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Complaint alleges that on May 7, 2026, before the market opened, Better Home released its first quarter 2026 financial results, including“ guidance of Loan Volume of $1.575 to $1.725 billion” for the second quarter of 2026, falling short of the previously issued guidance of $1.0 billion in Monthly Loan Volume by the end of May 2026.

The Complaint continues to allege that during the earnings call held the same day, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Vishal Garg (“Garg”), stated that“ conversion rates are down from where they were in Q1” and“customers are not converting at nearly the same rate.” The Complaint further alleges that Garg revealed that, as a result, the achievement of“our $1 billion monthly funded volume target... looks like it's going to be deferred.”

The Complaint alleges that on this news, Better Home's stock price fell $12.17, or 28.5%, to close at $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Better Home should contact the Firm prior to the November 20, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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