Aegis Treatment Centers' Leave-Behind Bag Program Spotlighted By California's Hub & Spoke System For Expanding Overdose Response And Recovery Access

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) State-Funded H&SS Program Recognizes Aegis's Work Putting Naloxone and Recovery Resources Directly in the Hands of First Responders and Community Partners

Canoga Park, CA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegis Treatment Centers, part of the Pinnacle Treatment Centers Network, has been featured in a statewide spotlight through the H&SS (Hub & Spoke System) Program, which is funded by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) State Opioid Response (SOR) IV Grant Program. The feature highlights Aegis's work expanding access to overdose response and recovery support across Northern and Southern California.

The recognition centers on Aegis's leave-behind bag initiative, which puts naloxone, treatment information, and other recovery resources directly into the hands of EMS, law enforcement, and other community partners who are often the first to respond to an overdose. By equipping first responders with these resources, Aegis is helping connect people to care at the very moment they need it most, reducing barriers and creating faster pathways to treatment.

The program was created and launched by Caroline Koberle, Community Relations & Business Development Coordinator, whose vision and strategic planning built a model that has already made an impact across Southern California communities and is now being replicated by other organizations across the state.

The work was made possible in part through the efforts of Sarah Khawaja-Laljiani, Sr. Director of Grants & Patient Services, whose leadership in securing and sustaining state and federal grant funding has helped lay the foundation for this and other initiatives that expand access to care.

"This recognition reflects the best of who we are,” said Tony Porter, VP of Growth at Pinnacle Treatment Centers.“Our teams work every day to meet people where they are, build trust, and create pathways to recovery. I'm incredibly proud of everyone who helped make this possible. The real success is not the recognition itself; it's the lives being changed through this work.”

The spotlight also recognizes the broader role Community Relations and Business Development Coordinators play across the company, building the community partnerships that connect people affected by substance use disorders to critical services and support. This initiative truly reflects the company's community partnership motto,“strong partnerships build stronger communities.”

The full H&SS Program spotlight is available at cahubandspoke.com.

To learn more about Pinnacle Treatment Centers and the services it provides, including medications for opioid use disorder and same-day admissions, visit PinnacleTreatment.com. Medicaid and Medi-Cal are accepted, as well as most major insurance plans.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a leading provider of comprehensive substance abuse treatment services, with over 130 locations across nine states. Established with a commitment to accessible and affordable care, Pinnacle offers a full range of addiction treatment services, including medically supervised withdrawal management, inpatient and outpatient treatment, Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and other recovery support services. The organization integrates evidence-based practices and personalized care plans to address the unique needs of each individual. Pinnacle Treatment Centers is dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting recovery and improve their quality of life through compassionate and professional support. For more information, visit

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How Aegis Expands Overdose Response & Recovery Access with Leave-Behind Bags How Aegis Expands Overdose Response & Recovery Access with Leave-Behind Bags

CONTACT: Alex Muller Pinnacle Treatment Centers 267-473-1910...