New Crypto: Remittix Expands Its Payfi Toolkit While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $18K And Whale Buying Grows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix broadens its payments, trading and wallet ecosystem as large Ethereum transactions renew attention on utility-led crypto platforms

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is expanding its PayFi toolkit as Ethereum trades near $2,744 and reported whale activity strengthens discussion around the next stage of blockchain adoption. Some highly bullish Ethereum price predictions have identified $18,000 as a possible long-term scenario, although that target remains speculative and would require a major expansion in demand, liquidity and network usage.









The Remittix update focuses on building practical products rather than depending on a single market forecast. Its developing ecosystem is intended to connect crypto-to-bank payments with active trading, mobile asset management and planned earning tools, giving RTX a broader utility profile ahead of public launch.

Remittix Expands From PayFi Into a Connected Product Suite

Remittix says its payment network is being designed to support more than 50 cryptocurrencies and over 30 fiat currencies. The intended service would allow users to fund transfers with supported digital assets while recipients receive local currency through banking channels.

The use cases include contractor payments, personal remittances and business settlement. By simplifying the conversion between crypto and fiat, Remittix aims to reduce the number of platforms and manual steps required to move blockchain value into everyday finance.

The PayFi layer is supported by Remittix Markets, a live platform offering hundreds of perpetual contracts. The project reports that Markets has processed more than $50 million in trading volume. Its wallet is currently available through Apple's App Store, while Android support remains planned.

Remittix Earn is also in development, with the project advertising potential returns of up to 22% APY on qualifying assets. Any eventual yield will depend on product terms, asset selection and market conditions.

Ethereum Whale Activity Supports the Utility Narrative

Ethereum continues to sit at the centre of decentralised finance, stablecoins and tokenized assets. Recent on-chain reporting has highlighted substantial whale transactions, including a trader who reportedly exchanged roughly $86.5 million in Bitcoin for ETH and staked the resulting position.

Whale activity does not guarantee higher prices, but staking can reduce immediately liquid supply and signal longer-duration positioning. An $18,000 Ethereum target would represent more than a sixfold increase from current levels and should be treated as an optimistic scenario rather than an expected outcome.

For Remittix, Ethereum's institutional and on-chain growth strengthens the wider case for tools that make digital assets usable beyond investment portfolios. More crypto ownership may increase demand for wallets, trading access and fiat settlement services.

Presale Progress Brings the RTX Launch Timeline Closer

RTX is currently listed at $0.21, and the next advertised presale stage is $0.23. Remittix reports that over 83% of the allocation has sold and that the sale is approaching 90% completion.

The project plans to reveal the RTX listing date when funding reaches $32 million. It also states that the maximum token supply is 1.5 billion RTX and that the platform has undergone a CertiK audit.

Ethereum's scale makes it a foundational crypto asset, while Remittix offers exposure to an earlier-stage platform focused on a specific financial challenge. By combining PayFi, live markets, wallet access and planned earning features, Remittix is building a toolkit intended to serve users across several parts of the digital economy.

About Remittix

Remittix is a developing crypto-finance ecosystem focused on cross-border settlement, trading, mobile asset management and planned earning services. Its PayFi network aims to connect supported cryptocurrencies with fiat payments to supported bank accounts.

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