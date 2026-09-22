Nyrstar NV: Publication of First Half 2026 Accounts

22 September 2026 at 17:30 CET

Nyrstar NV today advises that it has published its unaudited accounts for H1 2026 on the website of Nyrstar NV ( ).

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website:

For further information contact:

Company Secretary ...

Attachment

H1-2026 accounts publication EN