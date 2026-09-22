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Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 50 0915


2026-09-22 11:31:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 18. September, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 38 0215 RIKS 50 0915
ISIN IS0000037265 IS0000037794
Additional issuance (nominal) 120,000,000 224,000,000
Settlement date 09/23/2026 09/23/2026
Total outstanding (nominal) 93,129,700,000 45,391,020,947

MENAFN22092026004107003653ID1111698546



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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