Wheaton, IL Family Law Firm Recognized With Honors From Best Lawyers For 2027

DuPage County, IL Family Law Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers for 2027

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is proud to share that 13 of its attorneys have received accolades from Best Lawyers for 2027, reflecting the firm's long legacy of providing excellent service to clients throughout Chicagoland. Attorneys George S. Frederick, Lynn M. Mirabella, Henry D. Kass, Lindsay C. Stella, Joshua D. Bedwell, John W. Demling, and Britni L. Bartik were recognized as Best Lawyers for 2027, while Attorneys Jacqueline M. Mazur, Chad A. Baker, Naseem N. Hosseini, Lacey K. Boulware, Lindsey G. Mirabella,, and Amanda J. Werve placed in the“Ones to Watch” list for 2027.

Attorney and managing partner at MKFM Law, George S. Frederick, was honored for his family law representation and counsel. He has been widely recognized for his skill in the legal profession, having also been named as a Leading Lawyer in Illinois.

Attorney Lynn M. Mirabella, a partner at MKFM Law, has received the 2027 Best Lawyer award for her family law practice. In her decades-long career, she has attained many unique qualifications, including GAL and mediator certification.

For his contributions to family law and collaborative law (with a focus in family law), Attorney Henry D. Kass was named as a 2027 Best Lawyer. He has been practicing law since 2001, and he brings a wealth of insights as a former Assistant State's Attorney.

Attorney Lindsay C. Stella was recognized for her work in family law. She has over 15 years of legal experience, and in her career, she has handled contentious child custody cases as well as high-net-worth divorces worth millions.

Attorney Joshua D. Bedwell was named as a Best Lawyer for his successes in family law. He draws on over 15 years of legal experience, and he serves as a court-appointed guardian ad litem (GAL).

Attorney John W. Demling, of counsel at MKFM Law, was given the 2027 Best Lawyer award for his family law work. Among his many notable accomplishments, he served as an associate judge for over 20 years.

Attorney Britni L. Bartik has been named as a Best Lawyer in family law, reflecting her years of experience in divorce cases, custody disputes, post-decree matters, and more. She has maintained a 10.0 Avvo rating, and she is active in the DuPage and Kane County bar associations.

Attorney Jacqueline M. Mazur placed in the 2027“Ones to Watch” list for her work in family law. Before attaining her J.D. in 2018, she worked as a child support enforcement case manager. She also earned the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Family Law, Juvenile Justice, and Legal Writing while attending law school.

Attorney Chad A. Baker was also recognized in the“Ones to Watch” list for 2027 for his family law practice. Alongside his work as a family lawyer, he also serves as an adjunct professor at Northern Illinois University.

Attorney Naseem N. Hosseini placed in the 2027“Ones to Watch” list for her counsel and representation in family law. Before earning her J.D. at Chicago Kent College of Law, she made the Dean's List for five consecutive semesters.

Attorney Lacey K. Boulware was named in the 2027“Ones to Watch” list for her family law advocacy and counsel. She joined MKFM Law in 2021, and she has been published in the Bar Briefs Magazine.

Attorney Lindsey G. Mirabella has been recognized in the 2027“Ones to Watch” list for her family law work. She is active in the DuPage County Bar Association, the Kane County Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the Justinian Legal Society.

Lastly, Attorney Amanda J. Werve was named in the 2027“Ones to Watch” list in the areas of family law, labor and employment law on behalf of employees, and labor and employment law litigation. She officially joined MKFM Law in 2024 as an associate attorney after working as a legal assistant with the firm for five years. She has also been named as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers for her commitment to the legal profession.

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC

At Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC, we have a long history of providing clients with exemplary representation in matters of divorce, family law, criminal defense, civil litigation, and other legal issues. With offices in Wheaton, St. Charles, and Sycamore, IL, we handle cases throughout the western suburbs of Chicago.

To learn more about what we can do for you, call us at 630-665-7300 to arrange an initial consultation or visit our website at .

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