Seeklab Case Study: Traffic Up 105%, AI-Cited Pages Up 101% In Two Months

SeekLab case study showing a new domain reaching 176 monthly organic visits, 393 ranking keywords and 135 AI-cited pages after eight months.

Semrush snapshot from the SeekLab case study showing the client site's organic traffic, ranking keywords, backlinks, referring domains and AI-cited pages at the eight-month mark.

SeekLab's free technical SEO audit checks crawlability, indexing, broken links, page structure, duplicate content, performance, sitemaps, international SEO and HTTPS-related issues.

In two months, organic traffic rose 105%, ranking keywords 75% and AI-cited pages 101%, extending growth from a zero-history domain.

- Natalie Yevtushyna, Business Strategist at SeekLabSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eight months ago, the domain behind SeekLab's latest client case study did not exist. It launched in January without indexed pages, keyword rankings, referring domains, backlinks or an established presence in AI-generated answers.For a new website, that starting point is common. What happens in the months that follow is where most projects either compound into real visibility or stall out. SeekLab's tracking of this project offers a documented look at the former.By month eight, the site had reached 176 monthly organic visits, 393 ranking keywords and 135 AI-cited pages. Compared with the six-month checkpoint, that represents a 105% increase in organic traffic, a 75% increase in ranking keywords and a 101% increase in AI-cited pages in just two months.The domain also grew from 363 to 424 referring domains, increased its backlink profile from 2,500 to 2,700 links and raised its Semrush Authority Score from 15 to 18.On the AI-search side, 135 pages from the site were cited across ChatGPT, Google AI Mode and Gemini. SeekLab tracks the project using Google Search Console, Semrush and its own analytics rather than relying on a single visibility measure.The case study also highlights a less obvious aspect of AI visibility: citations and brand mentions do not necessarily move together. At the eight-month mark, the dashboard showed 135 cited pages while the current snapshot showed zero brand mentions.These are different outcomes. A cited page shows that an AI system found the content useful enough to reference; a brand mention shows that the company itself appeared by name. A site can become increasingly useful as an AI source before brand recognition becomes consistent.In this case, visibility developed gradually before accelerating rather than growing at a constant rate. That progression reflects what SeekLab describes as the citation lag problem: a page can be crawled and indexed before AI systems begin selecting it as a source.SeekLab's SEO and GEO services reflect a broader approach to visibility across traditional search and AI discovery. Rather than treating Google rankings and AI visibility as separate campaigns, SeekLab combines technical SEO, keyword and competitor research, content strategy, international SEO, authority building and ongoing measurement around the same commercial goal: making a business easier to discover wherever customers search.For companies, the practical shift is straightforward: visibility is no longer limited to a search-results page. A potential customer may discover a business through Google, an AI-generated comparison, or an answer produced by an AI assistant. SeekLab's approach is built around improving the underlying website and content signals that support visibility across both environments.Businesses that want to see where their own website stands can start with SeekLab's free technical SEO audit. The audit runs in minutes, requires no signup and provides up to three free reports. It checks technical and on-page issues that can affect search visibility, including crawlability, indexing, broken links, page structure, duplicate content, performance, sitemaps, international SEO and HTTPS-related issues.The audit gives businesses a practical first step before committing to a broader SEO or GEO engagement. Teams that need deeper support can then work with SeekLab on technical implementation, keyword and competitor research, content strategy, international SEO, authority building and ongoing search and AI visibility measurement.About SeekLabSeekLab helps businesses improve how they are discovered across traditional search engines and AI-powered search. Its work combines technical SEO, content and keyword strategy, international SEO, authority building and Generative Engine Optimization. SeekLab works with ecommerce, B2B, technology, finance and other companies that need search visibility to support qualified traffic and commercial growth, across established and digital-native industries.

Natalie Yevtushyna

SeekLab

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SeekLab Case Study: Traffic Up 105%, AI-Cited Pages Up 101% in Two Months News Provided By Aiden Agent LTD. September 22, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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