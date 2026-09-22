Goflow Secures Strategic Investment To Accelerate Product Innovation And Global Growth

Yoni Mazor, investor and Chief Growth Officer at Goflow

Investment from entrepreneur and Goflow CGO Yoni Mazor will advance product development, AI capabilities, and growth of Goflow's multichannel ecommerce platform

- Yoni Mazor, investor and Chief Growth Officer at GoflowRIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goflow, the multichannel operating system for large-volume ecommerce sellers, today announced a strategic investment from entrepreneur, investor, and Goflow Chief Growth Officer Yoni Mazor.The investment will accelerate Goflow's product roadmap, including new automation and AI capabilities, while supporting the company's continued expansion among multichannel sellers worldwide. Financial terms were not disclosed.Goflow has supported more than $13 billion in merchandise sales, 629 million transactions, and 280 million packages shipped, while connecting ecommerce businesses to more than 2,100 marketplaces, shopping carts, shipping carriers, accounting platforms, and other ecommerce services.“Goflow was built around a simple idea: as ecommerce businesses grow across channels, their operations shouldn't become exponentially more complicated,” said Max Hauer, CEO of Goflow.“We've spent years building the infrastructure that allows serious operators to run those channels as one connected operation. Yoni understands this problem from firsthand experience, and his decision to invest reflects the opportunity we both see ahead. We're going to use this next chapter to move faster, build more, and continue raising the standard for what sellers should expect from their operating platform.”Mazor brings 15 years of experience in ecommerce and software innovation, including firsthand experience operating a high-volume multichannel ecommerce business. He currently serves as Goflow's Chief Growth Officer.“As a former high-volume multichannel seller, I know what happens operationally when a business begins scaling across marketplaces and direct-to-consumer channels,” said Mazor.“Goflow is the operating system I wish I had earlier in my journey. After seeing both the platform and the opportunity from the inside, I have tremendous conviction in what we are building and in Goflow's potential to become the multichannel operating system of choice for sellers worldwide.”- Building the Operating System for Multichannel Ecommerce -As brands and sellers expand across marketplaces and direct-to-consumer channels, each additional channel introduces new requirements across inventory, orders, fulfillment, listings, purchasing, shipping, accounting, and reporting.Goflow brings these operations into one connected platform. Teams can manage listings, synchronize inventory, process orders, automate fulfillment, coordinate purchasing and track performance across their business without operating each channel as a separate system.The company's long-term vision is to make operating across many sales channels feel as connected and manageable as operating through one.“Multichannel growth should create opportunity, not operational fragmentation,” Hauer said.“Our job is to absorb that complexity into the platform so our customers can focus on growing their businesses.”- Accelerating Automation, Intelligence, and AI -The investment will support continued development across Goflow's platform, with an emphasis on automation, intelligence, AI-assisted operations and expanded connectivity.Goflow will continue working closely with customers to identify operational bottlenecks and build capabilities that reduce manual work, improve visibility, and help ecommerce teams make faster, better-informed decisions.“AI creates an opportunity to rethink how much work an operating system can take off the shoulders of the people running an ecommerce business,” Hauer said.“We're focused on applying it to real operational problems - not adding AI for the sake of saying we have AI.”- A Long-Term Vision for Global Ecommerce -Goflow is building infrastructure designed to support sellers as their businesses become larger and more complex, maintaining connectivity, synchronized data and operational control as they expand into additional channels and markets.“Our ambition is much bigger than connecting marketplaces,” Hauer said.“We want Goflow to become the operational backbone behind the world's leading multichannel ecommerce businesses.”Mazor added,“I'm tremendously excited to deepen my partnership with Goflow and help more sellers build the operational foundation they need to grow from a few million dollars in revenue to a few billion. I believe we are still at the beginning of what Goflow can become.”- About Goflow -Goflow is the multichannel operating system for large-volume sellers. The platform unifies listings, inventory, orders, fulfillment, shipping, purchasing, accounting, and analytics across more than 2,100 integrations, giving ecommerce teams one system to run all channels. By replacing disconnected tools and manual processes with centralized data and automation, Goflow helps sellers reduce complexity, maintain control, and scale with confidence.- About Yoni Mazor -Yoni Mazor is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and ecommerce expert. He scaled and exited an online retail business generating hundreds of millions in revenue before co-founding Getida, a leading Amazon FBA audit and reimbursement platform, in 2015. Getida has helped tens of thousands of sellers recover hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue and was acquired by private equity in 2022.Yoni also co-founded The Ecom Cooperative (TECO), a network supporting ecommerce sellers through education and community events. A frequent media contributor and industry speaker, he has appeared in Forbes, CBS, ABC, Fox, MSN, and Inc., and spoken at Amazon Accelerate, Prosper Show, and Sellers Summit.To learn more about Goflow, visit Goflow.

Chelsea Noel

Goflow

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Goflow Secures Strategic Investment to Accelerate Product Innovation and Global Growth News Provided By Goflow September 22, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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